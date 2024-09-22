Introducing IG's Brand-New US Options and Futures Account

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Based on revenue . Best overall personal wealth provider as awarded at the Online Personal Wealth Awards, 2020.24/7 excludes the hours from 10pm Friday to 8am Saturday , and the 20 minutes just before the weekday market opens on Sunday night.Trade in your share dealing account three or more times in the previous month to qualify for our best commission rates.

Trading stocks and shares ‘on margin’ within a US options and futures account – meaning that you only finance part of the cost of acquiring a position in a security – carries additional risks over buying securities on a fully funded basis and may result in losses exceeding your original investment.

Share dealing and IG Smart Portfolio accounts provided by IG Trading and Investments Ltd, CFD accounts and US options and futures accounts are provided by IG Markets Ltd, spread betting provided by IG Index Ltd.

Introducing Our New US Options and Futures Account in Partnership with tastytradeIG is excited to announce a brand-new US options and futures account, developed in collaboration with the award-winning platform tastytrade. This partnership offers traders access to low commissions (capped at $10 per leg for equity and ETF options), expertly managed IG Smart Portfolios, timely market insights from our global analysts, and more.

