Inside the Phillies ’ NL East title celebration: Beer showers, goggles, and ‘Dancing On My Own’ are back

The Phillies got the party started after disposing of the Cubs and wrapping up the division for the first time since 2011.quest to lock up the National League East finally ended in Philly and Citizens Bank Park was buzzing on Monday night. The PhilliesAfter the game the Phillies players celebrated their 12th NL East crown in franchise history with beer and champagne showers and other joyous festivities in another step forward to Red October.

