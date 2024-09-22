Injured Dallas Officer Blind After Shooting

Dallas police officer Karissa David was injured in a shooting in Oak Cliff on Aug. 29, 2024, that injured two other officers, including one fatally.

Dallas police Sr. Cpl. Karissa David was shot in the face and abdomen Aug. 29 and is blind in both eyes, a news release said.The suspect led a police pursuit into Lewisville, where multiple Dallas officers fatally shot him. David’s parents asked for continued prayers and said some of the money raised will also go toward David and her fiancé, Josh, for things such as remodeling their home for accessibility, buying new appliances and technology that will help as David adjusts to her loss of vision and to “throw a bigger wedding next year to celebrate all that God is doing and their marriage,” according to the GoFundMe update.

Dallas Police Shooting Officer Injured Gofundme Recovery

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas officer killed, 2 injured after finding colleague shot in marked squad carPolice announced flags at all Dallas municipal facilities will be flown at half-staff.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Dallas police officer killed, 2 others injured: 'We lost one of our own'One Dallas police officer has been killed and two others are injured -- including one critically -- following bouts of gunfire with a suspect late Thursday night.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Dallas police shooting: Officer 'executed' by 'coward' in ambush attack; 2nd officer remains criticalPolice Chief Eddie Garcia says they lost a hero Thursday night after Officer Darron Burks was 'executed' by a coward. Meanwhile, an officer who was shot in the face continues to fight for her life. Here's the latest.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Dallas police shooting: Officer 'executed' in ambush attack; 2nd officer shot in the face still hospitalizedPolice Chief Eddie Garcia says they lost a hero Thursday night after Officer Darron Burks was 'executed' in a senseless act of violence.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Dallas police investigate officer-involved shooting SaturdayDallas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Dallas, the department said late Saturday.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Dallas Public Library Loses Digital Access to Papers Including The Dallas Morning NewsThe Dallas Public Library is all books and no news. All branches have temporarily lost access to periodicals.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »