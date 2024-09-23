Ineos Forced To Halt Production At French Plant Due To Supplier Troubles

The U.K.'s Ineos has been forced to cease production at its plant in Hambach, France, due to financial trouble at one of its suppliers.She said the supplier is responsible for a certain trim component that Ineos ' vehicles can't be sold without, and that Ineos is looking for an alternative source for the component.

She added that the current supplier is attempting to turnaround its business but the delay, if no alternative is found, might mean Ineos won't be able to restart production until late this year or even early next year. Ineos offers both vehicles in the U.S., with the Grenadier priced from $71,500 and the Grenadier Quartermaster priced from $86,900. Production for the U.S. market has been running since last fall.

Ineos was only founded in 2016 but the company is part of the Ineos chemical giant which was established in 1998. The company as recently as May, which will grow its list of markets to almost 50 countries. Calder told Automotive News that those launches will still happen.

Ineos Production Halt Supplier Troubles Hambach Plant Automotive Industry

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



motorauthority / 🏆 61. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ineos Grenadier production paused as key supplier goes underShortage of critical trim pieces means output is unlikely to resume until 2025

Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »

Ineos production halted by supply issuePause could run until 2025 as trim supplier faces insolvency

Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 553. / 51 Read more »

Recall forces VW to temporarily halt ID.4 production, furlough employees at Tenn. plantVolkswagen announced it will temporarily suspend production of the ID.4 at its Chattanooga plant following a nationwide recall that affects Chattanooga workers.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Oil prices jump nearly 3% on Libya production halt, Israel-Hezbollah attacksCrude futures jumped amid tensions in the Middle East

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Oil prices jump nearly 3% on Libya production halt, Israel-Hezbollah attacksCrude futures jumped amid tensions in the Middle East

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Oil prices jump more than 3% on Libya production halt, Israel-Hezbollah attacksCrude futures jumped amid tensions in the Middle East

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »