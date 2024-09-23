Ineos Forced To Halt Production At French Plant Due To Supplier Troubles

The U.K.'s Ineos has been forced to cease production at its plant in Hambach, France, due to financial trouble at one of its suppliers.She said the supplier is responsible for a certain trim component that Ineos ' vehicles can't be sold without, and that Ineos is looking for an alternative source for the component.
She added that the current supplier is attempting to turnaround its business but the delay, if no alternative is found, might mean Ineos won't be able to restart production until late this year or even early next year. Ineos offers both vehicles in the U.S., with the Grenadier priced from $71,500 and the Grenadier Quartermaster priced from $86,900. Production for the U.S. market has been running since last fall.
Ineos was only founded in 2016 but the company is part of the Ineos chemical giant which was established in 1998. The company as recently as May, which will grow its list of markets to almost 50 countries. Calder told Automotive News that those launches will still happen.
Ineos Production Halt Supplier Troubles Hambach Plant Automotive Industry
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »
Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 553. / 51 Read more »
Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »