Indian Stock Market Soars on Fed Rate Cut, Foreign Inflows

The Nifty and Sensex have gained 18.7% and 17% respectively in 2024, securing the third and fourth spots among major global bourses.Earlier this week, India's weightage in a key MSCI index topped China for the first time.

Foreign portfolio inflows, which had moderated in August, are on course for to hit a six-month high in September. Realty, autos, public sector enterprises, pharma and energy are among the top performing sectoral indices so far this year.Domestic institutional investors picked up shares worth a net of 3.23 trillion rupees since the start of the year, according to provisional data from National Stock Exchange.

