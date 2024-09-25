Incumbent Mayor Weldon Faces Challenger Rodell in Juneau Election

Angela Rodell and Beth Weldon are the candidates running for Juneau Mayor in the 2024 municipal election . Incumbent Mayor Beth Weldon faces challenger Angela Rodell , who is running on a fiscally conservative platform and out-fundraising her opponent so far.

Meanwhile, Rodell said she is running because she thinks there needs to be a heightened focus on how the city spends its money. This is Rodell’s first time running for local office. She previously served on the Juneau Airport Board for six years. She was CEO of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation from 2015 to 2021, when the fund’s board of trustees. She’s now a consultant and legislative staffer and serves as board chair of Launch Alaska, a nonprofit tech company based in Anchorage.

The pair share common ground on local issues like the Ship-Free-Saturday ballot proposition or a recall of school board members, both of which they oppose. But they differ on two other ballot questions – the $10 million

