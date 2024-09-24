Increased Tips After $100K Reward Offered for Information on Deadly Birmingham Shooting

Since the $100,000 reward was announced Monday, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama has received close to 50 tips., when we were getting a tip about every three minutes,’’ said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Bob Copus. “We’ve been very busy – above normal.”

The search continues for the gunman who unleashed fully automatic gunfire into a crowd of people outside Hush lounge Saturday night.Woodfin meme takes dig at Juandalynn Givan for saying maybe National Guard needed in ‘unsafe’ BirminghamBirmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond has said investigators are still working on the theory that the barrage of automatic gunfire was a “hit” -- a murder-for-hire targeting at least one of the men killed in the shooting.

“There could be multiple motives for the one individual we believe was targeted. Others could have been targeted,’’ Thurmond said. “We’re still looking into that.” “The purpose of is to ensure that we root out the violent and heinous individuals that seek to bring violence to our communities,’’ said FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Birmingham Field Office Carlton Peeples.“We’re not just getting a name, we’re getting a lot of intel such as who was mad at who,’’ Copus said.

Birmingham Shooting Reward Offered Crime Stoppers Homicide Investigation

