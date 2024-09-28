Immigration Remains a Hot-Button Issue in 2024 US Presidential Election

Immigration is a top issue in the 2024 U.S. presidential election for supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.Labor economists say immigrants benefit the overall job market and economy. There's an ongoing debate about impact on wages for workers without high school degrees.supporters say immigration is"very important" to their vote in the 2024 presidential election, second only to the economy, according to the Pew Research Center.

"That's enormous," said Michael Clemens, a professor at George Mason University and an economist whose research examines the economic causes and effects of migration."That creates jobs, that raises pay, that is an increase in the size and complexity of the U.S. economy." Net immigration is expected to be 8.7 million people higher from 2021 to 2026 than would have been extrapolated from pre-Covid migration trends, the CBO said. It"helped cool an overheated labor market" over the past two years, Elior Cohen, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City,as the U.S. economy started to reopen in 2021.

"If there is a time when low-skilled immigration isn't competing with natives and helping fill shortages, it's been the last two years," Peri said.Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, economists from varying sides of the debate published a"consensus" viewpoint in 2017 on the job market effect of immigration, Clemens said.

Immigration US Election Economy Labor Market Wages

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Where Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stand on key issues heading into ABC News debateHot-button issues likely to come up include inflation, immigration and more.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Where Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stand on key issues heading into ABC News debateHot-button issues likely to come up include inflation, immigration and more.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Where Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stand on key issues heading into ABC News debateHot-button issues likely to come up include inflation, immigration and more.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Where Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stand on key issues heading into ABC News debateHot-button issues likely to come up include inflation, immigration and more.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot at Roberto CavalliFausto Puglisi's latest collection for Roberto Cavalli featured sun-bleached shades and stunning photographic prints for day and evening wear.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot at Roberto CavalliFausto Puglisi's latest collection for Roberto Cavalli featured sun-bleached shades and stunning photographic prints for day and evening wear.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »