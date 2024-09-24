Immigrants Weigh In On 2024 Election: 'A Choice Between Order And Progress Or Chaos And Hate'

I Asked Immigrants To Share If They're Supporting Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump , And Some Of The Responses Were Shocking

"He might get the most airtime for his grotesque lies about Haitian immigrants, but don't forget that he'll wind up using that same rhetoric to make life harder for us all.

, saying,"If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do..."who are immigrants to share which candidate they plan to support in November and what issues matter most to them."I was born in China, grew up in Hong Kong until high school, then immigrated to Arizona with my entire family. In this election, the character of the candidates is what matters the most to me.

"He is a wannabe dictator. I believe in women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and human rights. Kamala is for all people and has brought hope back to this country.""I immigrated from Honduras to Florida. I'm worried about the economy, so I'm voting for Trump because he already has been president. We know what to expect from him. Despite everything that's been in the news, I don't know enough about Kamala to support her.

Immigrants Election2024 Kamala Harris Donald Trump Immigration Policy

