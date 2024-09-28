Imavov Dominates Allen In Pivotal Middleweight Bout At UFC Paris

The co-main event of UFC Paris saw top contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen square off in a pivotal middleweight fight.Booked as the penultimate bout at UFC Paris before the main event between Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis, the middleweight tilt saw Allen enter the night on an eight-fight win streak that earned him a #8 ranking in the division.

Imavov was coming off back-to-back wins that included a fourth-round TKO against former title challenger Jared Cannonier in his last outing, and the 28-year-old's recent body of work put him four spots higher than Allen in the middleweight hierarchy.

UFC Nassourdine Imavov Brendan Allen Middleweight Paris

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UFC Fight Night: Nassourdine Imavov vs Brendan Allen Odds, Picks & PredictionsOur Imavov vs. Allen predictions believe the 'Russian Sniper' has the tools to pull off the decision victory.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Chase Hooper Announces New UFC Deal, Unofficial OpponentUFC youngster Chase Hooper signs a new four-fight deal with the UFC.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

UFC 5 Will Celebrates UFC 306 With a New Content UpdateEA Sports will release a new update this week for UFC 5, as they will celebrate UFC 306, set to take place in Las Vegas this week. Technically called Patch 1.13, the update will be added on Saturday, September 14, and with it will come the Sphere as a new playable venue.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Dana White Shares His Top 3 Locations for Noche UFC 3UFC CEO Dana White rules out a return to Las Vegas for Noche UFC 3.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Former UFC Champ Is Out Of UFC 307, But There Is A Logical ReplacementBrian Mazique has covered combat sports and video games since 2011. In addition to Forbes, Mazique has written for Bleacher Report and Ring Magazine and creates content for multiple YouTube channels–including the self-titled Brian Mazique channel focusing on boxing.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Ex-UFC Champ Booked for 100th UFC APEX EventUFC News: Cody Garbrandt vs. Miles Johns added to the 100th UFC APEX event on November 9

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »