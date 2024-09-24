Illegal Immigrant Suspect Arrested In Fatal Pennsylvania Hit-And-Run

Authorities in Pennsylvania have reportedly identified a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash as an illegal immigrant. The Allegheny County Police Department announced that 25-year-old Saul Rivera-Ramirez was arrested and taken into custody for the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Christian Sluka. The crash happened on Saturday night, just before 11 p.m., when 911 was notified about a vehicle striking a motorcycle.

Rivera-Ramirez is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle and driving without a license. Allegheny County police confirmed to Channel 11 that Rivera-Ramirez is not a United States citizen. 'During their investigation, detectives learned Rivera-Ramirez is not a United States Citizen and is an undocumented immigrant. Detectives contacted U.S.

Rivera-Ramire was taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending a preliminary arraignment. 'On Saturday, September 21st, we tragically lost a son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend,' a post from Sydney Goisse read on a GoFundMe page dedicated to Sluka. 'Christian was a selfless, hardworking, and talented individual, and his community and family will forever be changed without him,' the post continued.

