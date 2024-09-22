iFixit Tears Down iPhone 16, Reveals Electric Debonding Battery Tech

No sooner has the Phone 16 lineup arrived than the folks at iFixit start taking them apart, a process made easier this time around by the day-one release of repair manuals from Apple. The disassembly process shows the Camera control is a real button that moves, along with a flex cable that likely measures force, and the heat sink that appears positioned to keep the A18 chip’s Neural Engine cool while it handles AI workloads.
As reported in June by The Information, Apple isn’t using the new adhesive on all of its phones yet, but now we have a lot more information about how it works in real life. The process described in Apple’s repair documents matches the debonding-on-demand demo from adhesives giant Tesa. After disconnecting the battery from the board, you apply electric current from a power source , and the previously glued-in battery slips out easily enough that gravity alone can do the job.
Iphone 16 Ifixit Repair Battery Electric Debonding
