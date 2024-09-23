IDF Warns Civilians in Southern Lebanon as Hezbollah Targets Continue

The Israel Defense Forces issued a warning Monday to civilians in southern Lebanon to leave homes and buildings that are used by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group to store weapons, because of imminent attacks.

Israel has, thus far, stopped short of a formal declaration of war against Hezbollah. Asked whether the current escalation amounted to a Third Lebanon War, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer did not answer directly but referred to the fact that Hezbollah had initiated the conflict by attacking Israel with rockets on October 8 without provocation. Hezbollah has continued to fire at Israelis, including both soldiers and civilians, in the year since.

