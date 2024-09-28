IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets In Beirut After Warning Residents To Evacuate

The Israel Defense Forces continued striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after warning residents of three residential buildings in Beirut to evacuate because the terrorist organization had built facilities underneath them.

Hassan Nasrallah himself has threatened critical strategic facilities of the State of Israel, both at sea and on land. In the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut, Hezbollah constructed three buildings with designated underground spaces for storing strategic weapons, with the buildings above acting as a shield.When entering and descending to the parking level, there is a storage facility for strategic weapons.The way the missiles are stored in these buildings allows them to be moved and launched outside of the buildings within minutes.

Residents of the following buildings in the Hadath neighborhood —building complex “Al Salam”, “Laylaki”” neighborhood, building “Monir Shadid,” and in the “Elhadad” neighborhood, building “Sheit”—must move as far away from the buildings as possible before the strike.

