IDF Strikes Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that it had targeted the underground headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut .Netanyahu was reportedly speaking with reporters until a military aide whispered in his ear, and he left the briefing suddenly without explanation.Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization – that served as the epicenter of Hezbollah ’s terror.

Hezbollah’s central headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh, in Beirut, as part of Hezbollah’s strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields.

At the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu had just warned Iran, Hezbollah's patron: "If you strike us, we will strike you. There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that is true of the entire Middle East."

