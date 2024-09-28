Idaho Governor Praises Boise State Forfeiting Volleyball Match Amid Transgender Controversy

Idaho governor Brad Little commended Boise State for forfeiting its match against San Jose State University on Saturday amid controversy surrounding a transgender member of the women’s volleyball team. Boise State Athletics confirmed the decision in a statement on Saturday. The university did not provide an explanation of the forfeiture. ' Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28,' the statement read.
BOISE STATE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL FORFEITS UPCOMING MATCH AGAINST SJSU AMID CONTROVERSY SURROUNDING TRANS PLAYER Earlier this week, one of Fleming’s teammates joined several other female athletes in suing the NCAA for Title IX violations. According to the criminal complaint, Brooke Slusser claimed that she was not aware that Fleming was transgender despite sharing rooms together on team trips. Slusser also expressed safety concerns for opponents playing against Fleming.
