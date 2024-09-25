Ice Cube Denies Ever Attending Diddy Party Amidst Mogul's Arrest

Ice Cube is making it clear he has no affiliation with Sean ' Diddy ' Combs after the disgraced mogul’s arrest earlier this month. The rapper was performing for a crowd in Las Vegas Sunday, where he denied ever attending a party hosted by Combs. 'Almost 40 years rocking the mic, and I’m gonna tell you right now, me and W.C. ain’t never been to a Diddy party,' he told the audience in a video shared on social media. The audience cheered, and someone yelled, 'Thank God.
Combs was arrested Sept. 17, charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty. The 54-year-old pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court, where he was denied the proposed $50 million bail and sent to jail immediately after the hearing.
Authorities claimed Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used 'violence, use of firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse' to fulfill his sexual desires, according to an unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.
Aubrey O’Day, 50 Cent, Shyne, Kesha and Mary J. Blige have all commented on the allegations against Combs in one form or another. 'Given the severity of the charges, the detailed allegations in the indictment and the long-standing rumors surrounding Combs, there's no shortage of reasons why celebrities would choose to remain silent for the time being,' Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital.
In a 1999 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Combs said, 'You’re gonna hear about my parties. They’re going to be shutting them down. They’re probably going to be arresting me doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time, you know?' Combs also explained the 'ingredients' for a 'killer party' in a 2002 interview on 'Late Night with Conan O’Brien.' 'Women, beautiful women, of course,' Combs shared with O’Brien.
