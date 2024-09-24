Hurricane Warnings Issued for Florida Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Helene Strengthens

Hurricane warnings were issued Tuesday for a wide stretch of Florida ’s Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Helene ’s anticipated landfall as a major hurricane later this week, forecasters said. Officials in Mexico also issued hurricane warnings for a large section of the Yucatan Peninsula , stretching from the tourist hotspot of Tulum to Cabo Catoche, on the peninsula’s northern tip, the National Hurricane Center said in an afternoon advisory.

In Florida, the warnings are in effect from Mexico Beach, east of Pensacola, to the Anclote River, near Tampa, the center said. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico before becoming a major storm Thursday, according to the advisory. Helene's storm surge is expected to raise water levels in Tampa Bay by as much as 8 feet.

Hurricane Helene Florida Gulf Coast Mexico Yucatan Peninsula Tropical Storm

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms, forecast to quickly strengthen into hurricane aiming for U.S. Gulf CoastMarlene Lenthang is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Tropical Storm Francine tracker: Storm forecast to become hurricane as it approaches Gulf CoastFrancine is expected to make landfall on Wednesday in Louisiana.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Tropical Storm Francine forecast to strengthen into hurricane today before slamming Gulf CoastFrancine is expected to become a Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane, with top sustained winds blowing as high as 90 to 100 mph.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

Tropical Storm Francine tracker: Storm forecast to become hurricane as it approaches Gulf CoastFrancine is expected to make landfall on Wednesday in Louisiana.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

As Hurricane Francine hits Gulf Coast, 3 more tropical disturbances brew in the AtlanticAs Hurricane Francine barreled toward Louisiana on Wednesday, three more tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean are also staying on the radar of the National Hurricane Center.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 gathers strengthJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »