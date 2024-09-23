Hurricane John Intensifies to Category 2, Threatening Mexico's Southern Coast

FILE - People carry away a mattress, a television monitor and a bicycle from a store at a shopping mall after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico , Oct. 25, 2023. A handful of powerful tropical storm s in the last decade and the prospect of more to come has some experts proposing a new category of hurricanes: Category 6, which would be for storms with wind speeds of 192 miles per hour or more.
Originally forecast as a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane John had “rapidly strengthened” into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds 85 mph. The storm was located 85 miles south of Punta Maldonado. It was moving north at 3 mph.The center said it could result in dangerous winds and storm surges, as well as “life-threatening” flash floods in the Pacific coast near Oaxaca, a hub of resort towns.
Hotels in the tourist city of Puerto Escondido were awaiting instructions from Mexican Civil Protection to begin the eventual evacuation of tourists to transfer them to safer areas. Through Thursday, John is expected to produce 15 to 30 centimeters of rain across coastal areas of Chiapas state with more in isolated areas. In areas along and near the Oaxaca coast to southeast Guerrero, between 25 and 50 centimeters of rain with isolated higher totals can be expected through Thursday.
