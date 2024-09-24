Hurricane Helene Threatens Gulf Coast As Florida Prepares For Potential Major Storm

It was expected to strengthen into Hurricane Helene on Wednesday as it approached the Gulf Coast and could become a major hurricane Thursday.while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and someHurricane warnings were issued for the northwestern Florida coastline and part of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Hal Summers, a restaurant worker in Mexico Beach, Florida, needed no reminding after he barely survived Hurricane Michael in 2018. DeSantis has said Helene is reminiscent of that Category 5 hurricane, which rapidly intensified and caught residents off guard before plowing a destructive path across the western Florida Panhandle.

“That was such a traumatic experience that that is not the place I needed to be for myself,” he said Tuesday as he evacuated with a friend to Marianna, a town farther inland. Helene is expected to move over deep, warm waters, fueling its intensification. People in regions under watches and warnings should be prepared to lose power and should have enough food and water for at least three days, forecasters warned., could strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane — with winds of at least 111 mph — before approaching the northeastern Gulf Coast.

A tropical storm warning for Grand Cayman was dropped. Authorities urged people to stay indoors as the storm moved away and said crews would soon fan out to assess damage. Helene is expected to slip between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday and then head north across the Gulf of Mexico.

