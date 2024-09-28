Hurricane Helene's Remnants Dissipate, But Flooding Threat Remains in Appalachia

Hurricane Helene 's remnants dissipated Saturday, but widespread flooding is still a concern in southern Appalachia . At least 52 people were killed across five states, and entire homes and downtowns were washed away in the southern Appalachia n Mountains as the deadly storm moved from Florida’s Big Bend region to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee in Virginia. Officials say the death toll is sure to rise.

Widespread flooding, downed trees and wind damage have been reported. Utilities in Georgia continue to warn that it will take a significant amount of time to restore remaining electrical outages. Georgia Power Co. said Saturday morning that while it had restored power to more than 450,000 customers, more than 525,000 of its 2.6 million customers remained without electricity. Georgia Electric Membership Corp.

Hurricane Helene Flooding Appalachia Death Toll Power Outages

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A day after a once-in-a-thousand-year rainstorm, southern Appalachia faces Hurricane HeleneHurricane Helene is now a powerful Category 3 hurricane, packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. Helene is expected to bring deadly storm surge to the Florida's west coast, along with intense winds and flash flooding further inland.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

How Hurricane Helene's remnants will impact Chicago area forecastHurricane Helene is slowly churning toward the Florida Gulf Coast, and it could have some impacts on the Chicago area in coming days.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

How Hurricane Helene's remnants will impact Chicago area forecastHurricane Helene is slowly churning toward the Florida Gulf Coast, and it could have some impacts on the Chicago area in coming days.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

How Hurricane Helene's remnants will impact Chicago area forecastHurricane Helene is slowly churning toward the Florida Gulf Coast, and it could have some impacts on the Chicago area in coming days.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Tracker: Remnants could bring showers to NYC, Tri-State this weekendAccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

How Hurricane Helene's remnants will impact Chicago area forecastHurricane Helene is slowly churning toward the Florida Gulf Coast, and it could have some impacts on the Chicago area in coming days.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »