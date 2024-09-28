Hurricane Helene Remnants Claim Dozens of Lives Across Southeast

The remnants of Helene continued its onslaught across the Southeast on Friday, with nearly 4 dozen people dead across multiple states and several others trapped in rubble after the storm made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region late Thursday night as a monster Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph.At least 41 deaths have been reported so far, including 11 in Georgia, eight in Florida, two in North Carolina,19 in South Carolina and one in Virginia.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation warned driver "all roads in Western North Carolina should be considered closed" and part of I-40 was washed out near the Tennessee-North Carolina.DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APPCountless emergency crews from Florida to Georgia are responding to those trapped in homes and cars as rivers and streams swell.

Hurricane Helene Southeastern US Storm Damage Fatalities Rescue Efforts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Will Hurricane Helene Remnants Bring Philly Relief From Drought?Hurricane Helene is forecast to produce heavy rain in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, but it's uncertain whether it will reach Philadelphia to alleviate its ongoing drought. Meteorologists are divided on Helene's path, with some models predicting rainfall for Philly while others show it being deflected north.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Hurricane Helene's remnants could impact Chicago area this weekendHurricane Helene is tracking toward the Florida coast, but its remnants could push all the way into the Chicago area this weekend.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Hurricane Helene's remnants could impact Chicago area this weekendHurricane Helene is tracking toward the Florida coast, but its remnants could push all the way into the Chicago area this weekend.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Tracker: Remnants could bring showers to NYC, Tri-State this weekendAccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

How Hurricane Helene's remnants will impact Chicago area forecastHurricane Helene is slowly churning toward the Florida Gulf Coast, and it could have some impacts on the Chicago area in coming days.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

How Hurricane Helene's remnants will impact Chicago area forecastHurricane Helene is slowly churning toward the Florida Gulf Coast, and it could have some impacts on the Chicago area in coming days.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »