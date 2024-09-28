Hurricane Helene Leaves Trail of Destruction, Thousands Stranded

left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 58 people,“I’ve never seen so many people homeless as what I have right now,” said Janalea England, of Steinhatchee, Florida , a small river town along the state’s rural Big Bend, as she turned her commercial fish market into a storm donation site for friends and neighbors, many of whom couldn’t get insurance on their homes.

Water flooded Janetta Barfield’s car there as a creek overflowed, reaching her lap, before a police officer rescued her. A rescue operation was underway Friday to help people stranded on the roof of a Tennessee hospital after severe flooding from tropical storm Helene.The storm, now a post-tropical cyclone, was expected to hover over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.It unleashed the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina, where Gov. Roy Cooper described it as “catastrophic” as search and rescue teams from 19 states and the federal government came to help.

Moody’s Analytics said it expects $15 billion to $26 billion in property damage. AccuWeather’s preliminary estimate of the total damage and economic loss from Helene in the U.S. is between $95 billion and $110 billion. And in Newport, Tennessee, Jonah Wark waited so long to evacuate that a boat had to come to the rescue. “Definitely a scary moment,” Wark said.

Taylor County is in Florida’s Big Bend, where salt marshes and pine flatwoods stretch into the horizon, and where the condo developments and strip malls that have carved up much of the state’s coastlines are largely absent.

