Hurricane Helene Leaves Devastation Across Southeast, Millions Without Power

MJ Hodges, left, and her mother Jill Rice look at the damage caused to their store from the floodwaters of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Gulfport, Fla. Hurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than 3 million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.

"My sister checked in with me yesterday morning to find out how I was in Atlanta," she said on Saturday. "The storm was just hitting her in Asheville, and she said it sounded really scary outside." At least 48 people have been killed in the storm; among them were three firefighters, a woman and her 1-month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was struck by a falling tree. According to an Associated Press tally, the deaths occurred in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

In North Carolina, a lake featured in the movie "Dirty Dancing" overtopped a dam and surrounding neighborhoods were evacuated, although there were no immediate concerns it would fail. People also were evacuated from Newport, Tennessee, a city of about 7,000 people, amid concerns about a dam near there, although officials later said the structure had not failed.

All five who died in one Florida county were in neighborhoods where residents were told to evacuate, said Bob Gualtieri, the sheriff in Pinellas County in the St. Petersburg area. Some who stayed ended up having to hide in their attics to escape the rising water. He said the death toll could rise as crews go door-to-door in flooded areas.

Hurricane Helene Southeast U.S. Flooding Power Outages Damage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricane Helene Leaves Devastation Across Southeast U.S.Hurricane Helene, a powerful Category 4 storm, wreaked havoc across the southeastern United States, causing dozens of deaths, billions of dollars in damage, and leaving millions without power. The hurricane ripped through Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee, uprooting trees, flooding homes and communities, and causing landslides that severed major transportation routes.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Leaves Trail Of Devastation Across SoutheastHurricane Helene, a powerful Category 4 storm, slammed into Florida's Big Bend region, causing widespread damage and flooding across the southeastern U.S. as it rapidly moved through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Tropical Storm Helene Leaves Devastation, Millions Without Power in SoutheastTropical Storm Helene, which made landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane overnight, has caused widespread flooding and power outages across the southeastern United States. Rescue crews are responding to trapped residents in floodwaters, while millions remain without electricity.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

‘Catastrophic’ Helene moves north, leaves wake of devastation across Florida coastThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Florida's Big Bend Reeling From Hurricane Helene After Idalia's DevastationHurricane Helene, the strongest hurricane to hit Florida's Big Bend on record, has been blamed for at least two dozen deaths. The region, still recovering from Hurricane Idalia in 2022, is vulnerable to storm surge due to its topography and proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Tracking Helene: Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without powerHurricane Helene caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »