Hurricane Helene Damages Augusta National Golf Course

Augusta National is assessing the damage to the historic golf course that hosts the first major of the year, after Hurricane Helene swept through the region, killing at least 52 people in its path and leaving millions without power. Club chairman Fred Ridley released a statement but added that the club's focus is on the community that was left devastated by the hurricane. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM STRANDED IN BUSES ON FLOODED INTERSTATE AMID HURRICANE HELENE DESTRUCTION Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday with winds of 140 mph. It quickly moved through the southeast into Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that the eastern part of the state had been hit especially hard by the hurricane.

