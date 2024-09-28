Hurricane Helene Claims At Least 17 Lives, Leaving Georgia Devastated

Hurricane Helene isn’t only expected to damage homes and vehicles; it has already resulted in at least 17 deaths and one injury, with more fatalities and injuries anticipated.Gov. Brian Kemp announced the climbing death toll in a press conference Saturday. Gov. Kemp said that officials are still trying to notify next of kin. Until that is done, further information will not be released.

Here's a copy of his statement:"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by Hurricane Helene across the Southeast. As the storm continues to track north, Vice President Harris and I remain focused on life-saving and life-sustaining response and recovery efforts.

Hurricane Helene Georgia Death Toll Damage Recovery

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox7austin / 🏆 594. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricane Helene Claims At Least 15 Lives In GeorgiaHurricane Helene has already caused devastation in Georgia, resulting in at least 15 deaths and one injury. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the casualties during a press conference, stating that officials are still working to notify next of kin before releasing further information. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway across the state as significant damage has been reported.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Hurricane Helene: Death Toll Climbs to 15 in GeorgiaHurricane Helene has caused widespread damage in Georgia, resulting in at least 15 deaths and one injury. Governor Brian Kemp announced the death toll during a press conference on Friday morning, which has since risen. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway as officials work to assist residents trapped in their homes.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Hurricane Helene Alabama-Georgia game day weather forecast: What fans should knowForecast for Saturday looks encouraging for football in Tuscaloosa.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Georgia National Guard Assists in Hurricane Helene Recovery EffortsThe Georgia National Guard is working to clear roadways and restore power after Hurricane Helene caused widespread damage. The storm left behind snapped trees, flooded streets, and destroyed homes, making it difficult for rescue crews to reach those in need.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Georgia governor reports at least 11 people dead in his state after Hurricane HeleneEmergency crews rushed Friday to rescue people trapped in flooded homes after Helene roared ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida, generating a m

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Helene live updates: Threat remains as storm moves across Georgia as Category 1Watch a live tracker of Hurricane Helene as it makes landfall in Florida and threatens the southern U.S.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »