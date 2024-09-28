Hunting Nearly Wiped Out Northern Elephant Seals, Leaving Lasting Genetic Impact

A new international study has revealed the genetic impact of hunting in northern elephant seals . The research shows that this species narrowly escaped extinction by hunting, resulting in lasting genetic effects in the present population.the research shows that this species narrowly escaped extinction by hunting, resulting in lasting genetic effects in the present population.

'The highly reduced genetic diversity, including the loss of beneficial gene copies, may impair the ability of northern elephant seals to cope with future environmental changes, including those caused by anthropogenic climate change, changes to the species' habitat, or even natural threats such as disease outbreaks,' warns Professor Dr Kanchon K. Dasmahapatra from the University of York, UK, who is the senior author of the study.

