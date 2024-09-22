Hunger And Loneliness: Epidemics We Can Combat

Hunger and loneliness have reached epidemic levels in America. But we, as individuals, can take simple actions to connect with others and support food relief efforts, writes columnist Leslie Kouba. In this photo: The Greater Cleveland Food Bank holds a food distribution at the Cleveland Municipal lot on Thursday, July 13, 2023. David Petkiewicz, cleveland.comCLEVELAND, Ohio – While all the world is abuzz with politics and political fallout, there are two silent tragedies among us.

The result? Senate Bill 2350, though proposed and read twice, has sat stagnant in the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee since introduction last year. Meanwhile, Dr. Murthy developed a personal action plan and promoted it last December to college students. But anyone can do it, anytime – like today.

Feeding America creates an annual map of the U.S. showing food insecurity and meal gap costs. See Ohio’s map at To honor Hunger Action Month, the Food Bank suggests four basic things people can do: volunteer, donate, conduct a fund- or food-drive, and advocate. Volunteering can mean putting in a shift, a day or working on a schedule. Business owners, book clubs – anyone, anywhere – can hold a food drive. Facebook makes online fundraising easy with a personal campaign.

So, listen. Since 1 in 3 Americans report feeling lonely at least once a week, and 25% of our seniors and children experience hunger, there's a lot of work to do. Many hands will make it lighter.

