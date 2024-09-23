Hundreds Mourn Kentucky Judge Killed In Shooting

Hundreds of mourners, including a procession of black-robed judges, filed into the Jenkins High School auditorium to pay their respects to District Judge Kevin R. Mullins, 54.Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines is accused of shooting Mullins several times in the judge's chambers Thursday afternoon. Stines has been Authorities are investigating a motive. Kentucky State Police said the shooting appears to have followed an argument.

Mullins' daughter, Kaitlyn Mullins, said her father was dedicated to helping people struggling with addiction.

"I'm very impressed by the outpouring of support and that the community is behind the mission that he wanted so much," she said. "He wanted to bring a change to the opioid epidemic. That was his passion."

Mullins"pioneered a local protocol focused on linking people to treatment services early in their involvement with the justice system, leading a transformative shift in how justice could support recovery," the obituary said.Mullins also played a role in reshaping the Kentucky courts’ approach to behavioral health.

He was first appointed in 2009 to fill a judicial vacancy and served as a District Court judge for 14 years, the obituary said.

