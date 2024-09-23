Hundreds Mourn Kentucky Judge Killed In Apparent Courthouse Shooting

Hundreds of mourners, including a procession of black-robed judges, filed into the Jenkins High School auditorium to pay their respects to District Judge Kevin R. Mullins, 54.Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines is accused of shooting Mullins several times in the judge's chambers Thursday afternoon. Stines has been Authorities are investigating a motive. Kentucky State Police said the shooting appears to have followed an argument.
District Judge J. Foster Cotthoff told the crowd of about 500 that Mullins “worked tirelessly” and that he was a state leader and innovator in opioid treatment.Mullins was a proponent of a rehabilitative approach for some offenders instead of jail time, according to a version of “From the outset as a judge, Kevin recognized that incarceration alone was insufficient in addressing the opioid epidemic in the Commonwealth,” it said.
Matt Brown, president of Addiction Recovery Care in Kentucky, said Sunday that when low-level drug offenders entered Mullins’ courtroom, he would send them to drug rehab, not jail.Mullins was born in 1970 in Pikeville, Kentucky. He began his career after he received a degree in political science from the University of Kentucky, and he later received a law degree from the University of Louisville, according to his obituary.
