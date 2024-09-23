Hundreds Mourn District Judge Killed In Shooting

Hundreds of mourners, including a procession of black-robed judges, filed into the Jenkins High School auditorium to pay their respects to District Judge Kevin R. Mullins, 54.

Family members didn’t speak during the funeral. From her wheelchair, Patsy Holbrook Mullins hugged or shook the hands of mourners as they approached her son’s brown open casket, which was adorned with a bouquet of yellow flowers.“I’m very impressed by the outpouring of support and that the community is behind the mission that he wanted so much,” she said. “He wanted to bring a change to the opioid epidemic. That was his passion.

Mullins"pioneered a local protocol focused on linking people to treatment services early in their involvement with the justice system, leading a transformative shift in how justice could support recovery," the obituary said.Mullins also played a role in reshaping the Kentucky courts’ approach to behavioral health.

He was first appointed in 2009 to fill a judicial vacancy and served as a District Court judge for 14 years, the obituary said.

