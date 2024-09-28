Hundreds March In Paris To Support Right To Abortion

WEEKEND FORECAST: Pleasant, but warm. Near-record heat for San Antonio much of next week11 hours agoGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider DealsDemonstrators hold a banner reading: Abortion is a fundamental right, as they march in support of the right to abortion for women across the world, in Paris, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

“This sweeps away all the excuses, or all the mitigating circumstances that we thought could have existed before,” Thomas said. “In fact it is something broader, generalized.” Abortion in France has been legal since 1975 and enjoys wide support across most of the political spectrum. Also in the march on Saturday was a small organization representing Colombian women in Paris, carrying a large purple banner with a feminist sign.

Abortion Rights Paris Protests International Safe Abortion Day France Healthcare Women's Rights

