Hulu's 'Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal' Explores Bizarre Unexplained Phenomena

The Big Picture Do you believe in ghosts? Have you heard something go bump in the night? Do you absolutely swear you've seen a UFO or a lizard person, but no one else was around to see it? Or maybe… you think all of this is a bunch of — ahem — baloney? All of the above reasons and more are exactly why you should watch Hulu 's Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal , an eight-episode docuseries that explores eight unique cases of bizarre, unexplainable, and otherworldly behavior.
COLLIDER: This series is so fascinating, and I'm in New Jersey, so the New Jersey episode was particularly scary. I know you and Jay are probably inundated with projects, people want you to produce their stuff, so how did you choose this project? DUPLASS: It was an interesting process. We had a lot of researchers, and they did a really good job seeking out stories, fielding incoming calls on things, and what we found was that there seemed to be a plethora of different cryptids and experiences that were worth exploring, and immediately we put some of them away because they were older stories that had already been told and we didn't want to repeat any of those things, so that took a chunk out.
Yeah and that's the thing, right? Like when there's a lot of accounts — like the goat one is a little more niche than like, UFOs or aliens — but there's so many accounts of UFOs it's kind of like,"Is there something to it?" There's almost a weird comfort to blaming aliens on certain things. DUPLASS: Yes. We just made a show called Penelope for Netflix. It's a young adult show about a young girl who leaves behind the trappings of her modern life and runs off to live a life in the woods. I wrote all 8 episodes of that show on spec, and I really thought I was going to set the town on fire with a bidding war with the scripts. And I took them out, and everybody passed. And it almost killed me.
