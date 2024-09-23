Huckabee Calls 'In God We Trust' Film Timely, Says Christians Are Being Maligned

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee calls the newest installment of the 'God's Not Dead' film series, ' In God We Trust ,' a story made for this moment in history. He says the new film is a little like 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' — the Jimmy Stewart classic — updated to this modern age when faith in God is not as publicly proclaimed and religious freedom totters in the wake of woke political agendas.

Huckabee said Christians are being maligned and chastised for not keeping their faith a private affair, and they're accused of wanting to impose their values on the rest of the country. But, said Huckabee, 'When a person says these people want to impose their values, I want to say: Doesn't the left want to impose their values? Yes.

