HP Hood Voluntarily Recalls Lactaid Milk Over Potential Almond Contamination

Dairy company HP Hood has voluntarily recalled Lactaid, a lactose-free dairy milk, in 27 states due to potential exposure to almonds, according to the company and the Food and Drug Administration.The milk may contain trace amounts of almonds, which were not listed on the label and could pose a risk to people with an allergy or severe sensitivity if they consume the products. The FDA says these individuals may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

GM RECALLING 450,000 TRUCKS, SUVS OVER BRAKE WARNINGThis problem was discovered during routine maintenance programs that revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond.The states where the recalled milk was sold include Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

