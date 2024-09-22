HP Hood Recalls Lactaid Milk in 27 States Due to Potential Almond Contamination

Dairy company HP Hood has voluntarily recalled Lactaid, a lactose-free dairy milk, in 27 states due to potential exposure to almonds, according to the company and the Food and Drug Administration. The milk may contain trace amounts of almonds, which were not listed on the label and could pose a risk to people with an allergy or severe sensitivity if they consume the products. The FDA says these individuals may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Anyone who purchased a product impacted by the recall may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange.

Lactaid Milk Recall Almond Contamination HP Hood Food Allergy FDA

