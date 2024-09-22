How we define depression plays a huge role.We first need to define depression to understand why it looks different in everyone. Depression, or a Major Depressive Episode, is a mental health diagnosis that is characterized by nine symptoms: depressed mood; “A diagnosis requires that someone has at least five of these symptoms, one of which must be either depressed moodanhedonia. These symptoms need to be persistent for at least two weeks and cause significant distress or impairment.
The definition of depression, itself, invites differences from person to person. Research shows that it is rare that any two individuals will have the exact same combination of symptoms—as you can see in the criteria above, depression is defined by a combination of five out of nine symptoms. Oneled by Eiko Fried and Randolph Nesse , analyzed over 3,000 patients and investigated how often patients share the same symptom experience.
The Patient Health Questionnaire-9 , a commonly used and validated screening measure for depression.2. Depression is defined by subjective experiences. Depression is a diagnosis that is rooted in subjective experiences like mood, emotions, thoughts, and behaviors. The word “subjective” does not mean someone’s experience is not real—if someone feels sad, then theysad. But as a psychologist, I cannot give someone a blood test to assess if they are “happy” or “sad,” nor can I use a brain scan to assess for suicidal thoughts.
