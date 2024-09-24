How To Tell A Friend They Didn't Make The Shortlist For Your Wedding Party

How do you tell a friend that they didn’t make it to the shortlist for your wedding party? Or that actually, you hate how they travel and won’t be joining their two-week survey of all that European hostels have to offer? Sometimes it’s hard to find the right words.
“So, you know wedding planning has been a pain in the ass in a lot of ways so far. We’re currently trying to figure out how our budget can accommodate everyone we want to be there, and it’s harder than I thought it would be. After negotiating everything with it looks like we’re not going to give you a plus-one. I feel bad about this and I realize it’s asking a lot of you to show up without a date .
Friendship Wedding Planning Plus Ones Travel Preferences Difficult Conversations
