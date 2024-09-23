How To Spot And Combat Disinformation

user’s interests and feed them news items and commentary that reinforces their views. America is awash in disinformation on topics ranging from politics and business to science and healthcare. Last month, a highly educated friend sent me a text message that alarmed him. Upon reading it, I immediately suspected that it was a hoax.The message claims to be a “CDC Advisory,” but the logo is wrong. Also, federal agencies don’t issue headlines with multiple exclamation marks.

To confirm my suspicion, I checked the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization. I also looked at three respected news outlets:. None mentioned the emergence of a new and highly lethal variant. With this added assurance, I notified my friend. He was grateful for the information.Communication Congress of the Chaos Computer Club at the Berlin Congress Center on December 28, 2010.

As my opening example shows, receiving a post or text from a friend or family member doesn't ensure it’s true. They may be unwittingly spreading disinformation. Use trustworthy sources to fact-check dubious claims. If you cannot confirm a post is true, don’t share it with others.taken in Poland in 2020. European Commission officials said that Facebook, Twitter and Google should provide monthly fake news reports to prevent fake news about coronavirus pandemic.

Disinformation Fake News Verification Trustworthy Sources Online Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nick Saban Supports Kirk Herbstreit, Talks Alabama’s CFB Playoff Spot Over FSUSaban referenced Florida State's College Football Playoff snub on College GameDay.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Scientists spot supermassive black hole savoring its last mealScientists used Chandra to spot a slow-digesting black hole taking bites of its latest meal every few years.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Insider: Tennessee Titans QB Could Earn Roster SpotThe Tennessee Titans have yet to make their decision on quarterback Malik Willis.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Red Sox Top Prospect Will Get 'Long Look’ For Opening Day 2025 Roster SpotThe Boston Red Sox have one of the top five most talented prospects aged 20 under in their system, according to a new report.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Reclaims Number One Spot at Domestic Box OfficeRahul Malhotra is a news writer at Collider specialising in box office coverage, and Indian cinema. He has been contributing to Collider for 3 years.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Could Celtics Fill Final Roster Spot with Former All-Defensive Selection?While preserving a path to playing time in the NBA for Anton Watson or bringing back Oshae Brissett seem preferable and more likely, if the Celtics fill their final roster opening, this former All-Defensive First Team selection is an intriguing option.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »