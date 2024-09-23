How To Spot And Combat Disinformation

user’s interests and feed them news items and commentary that reinforces their views. America is awash in disinformation on topics ranging from politics and business to science and healthcare. Last month, a highly educated friend sent me a text message that alarmed him. Upon reading it, I immediately suspected that it was a hoax.The message claims to be a “CDC Advisory,” but the logo is wrong. Also, federal agencies don’t issue headlines with multiple exclamation marks.
To confirm my suspicion, I checked the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization. I also looked at three respected news outlets:. None mentioned the emergence of a new and highly lethal variant. With this added assurance, I notified my friend. He was grateful for the information.Communication Congress of the Chaos Computer Club at the Berlin Congress Center on December 28, 2010.
As my opening example shows, receiving a post or text from a friend or family member doesn't ensure it’s true. They may be unwittingly spreading disinformation. Use trustworthy sources to fact-check dubious claims. If you cannot confirm a post is true, don’t share it with others.taken in Poland in 2020. European Commission officials said that Facebook, Twitter and Google should provide monthly fake news reports to prevent fake news about coronavirus pandemic.
Disinformation Fake News Verification Trustworthy Sources Online Safety
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »