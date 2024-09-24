How To Cope With Election Anxiety

I live in a small city that’s something of a borderland between a very liberal section of my pale-blue state and a more conservative part of it. It seems to be slowly getting more liberal as houses are more affordable here than in the more progressive towns nearby but is largely conservative. Think big Trump signs, giant pickups with Punisher stickers, and lots of blue-line flags.

My main anxiety is Trump winning the election and everything that entails. My second-tier anxiety is that something bad will happen when he loses. Nothing happened right after the election last time, and it hadn’t occurred to me to worry about that. But with Jan. 6 and all the violent, vengeful rhetoric since then, I’ve been anxious that something terrible will happen, either nationally or locally, if he loses. I’m nervous to show public support or to volunteer.

I know I’m getting ahead of myself since the election hasn’t even happened, but how do I shake this feeling of waiting for the other shoe to drop? How can I be calm, never mind hopeful, when even my desired outcome comes with a sense of dread? How do I assure myself that it will be OK? Will it?!Your broad concern—that the postelection period is going to be a pain in the ass either way—is shared by many, if not all, Democrats.

Sure, some of the few remaining Proud Boys who aren’t in jail may still take to the streets of D.C. or Philadelphia or Milwaukee to headbutt streetlamps in anger. They can knock themselves out. I don’t entirely want to dismiss the possibility of things going much further awry. But the system is more in place than a steady diet of doomscrolling might suggest.As far as Trump winning and “everything that entails,” I don’t have a good solution for you, Aftermath Anxiety.

