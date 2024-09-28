How To Answer Money Questions On A Date

‘How much money do you make?': Here's how to answer that question on a date, according to a dating coachQuestions about money, in particular, can put people on edge. But, because finances are an important part of compatibility, many singles want to know upfront whether a potential match has similar spending and saving habits to them, says Nashville-based dating coach Kelsey Wonderlin.
1 in 3 Gen Z men turn to social media for health advice: Here's how to spot medical misinformation onlineBut it's also unrealistic to think that money doesn't matter. If one person enjoys going out to eat three times a week and another prefers to stay home and save money, there might be a lifestyle mismatch that's worth discussing.
However, you're not required to answer questions that make you uncomfortable. If you don't want to reveal your salary, its OK to give a vague answer, especially in the early stages of dating. You can also follow up with your own questions. Asking"Why is that important to you?" or"What does it represent?" is reasonable if the other person has already directed the conversation toward income.
