How The Thunder's Two-Way Efficiency Fueled Their Success

details how a significant chunk of the Thunder's success last season came from two-way scoring efficiency. They ranked third in effective field goal percentage and fourth in effective field goal percentage allowed , taking advantage of offensive possessions that resulted in field goal attempts, and vice versa.Too many turnovers can derail a hot shooting night, but the Thunder excel at keeping their turnover count down while forcing more than every other team. and 15.

The 2022-23 Thunder, who won 40 games and lost in the play-in tournament, also recorded a pristine turnover differential with and 16.3% opponent turnover percentage . This trend solidifies two-way turnovers as the current team's greatest strength.Alex Caruso has made two consecutive All-Defensive Teams due to his defensive impact and reputation.

