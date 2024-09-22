Password managers are apps that let you store and use your passwords. When you set them up, you’ll be asked to create a “master password” that’s used to access all the saved passwords. In theory, the master password is the only one you need to remember.“Can you please explain how password managers work and the different options? I have a Windows PC and an Apple iPad and iPhone.
If your home is ever burglarized, you don’t want to make it easier for crooks to access your online accounts. I keep my physical password list in the Notes app on my phone and synced to a cloud storage service I can access from any phone, tablet or computer.You’ve probably noticed your web browsers will offer to remember your passwords. This isn’t a bad thing if others don’t have access to your devices.
If you want a recommendation, look at 1Password or Last Pass or Bitwarden when you start researching which one to try. Apple has announced a new password manager that will be released in the next few weeks with iOS 18 and MacOS 18. It will work with Macs, iPhones and iPads and they've also said Windows users will be able to use it through Windows' version of iTunes.I'll be giving the Apple Passwords app a try and I'll be writing about it in a month or two.
