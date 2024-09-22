How Olympian Rugby Player Abby Maher Stays Grounded Amidst Her Busy Schedule

has captivated the public over the past three years with her athletic prowess, vibrant personality, and candid glimpses into her daily life. She's everywhere right now: on the latest, Maher has played a pivotal role in bringing attention to the U.S. Women’s Rugby Sevens team and winning a bronze medal at the

We caught up with Maher recently to find out how she starts a typical day and what keeps her grounded through her busy schedule.I don’t have that inspirational morning routine. I wake up at about 6 or 6:30 a.m., and I hate to say it, but I check my phone first.I typically have about 30 minutes to get out the door, so my mornings are simple. I put in my contacts, brush my teeth, and take a shower. I've been using.

These 30 minutes are my own “me time” before starting the day and before getting in with my teammates.It’s just basic—like eggs on toast. I generally have my eggs either fried or as an omelet with some vegetables in them. This is where I do rehab, especially focusing on my ankles, hamstrings, and knees. I love a good hip flexor opener, and resistance band work is really important to me, too. I have a little routine I do, just a little staticfor about six minutes, to really prime myself and let my body know it's about to start working. I also always hop on the bike for at least five to 10 minutes to get my muscles moving after being stagnant all night.hot yoga.

Lifestyle Interviews Abby Maher Olympics Rugby Athlete Daily Routine

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



iamwellandgood / 🏆 462. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Olympian Ilona Maher Wears Lipstick While Playing RugbyAn interview with Olympic Rugby player Illona Maher about her guide to learning rugby, her rules for flying (she is a Delta girl), reveals if she found love in the village, and shares what it takes to be a superfan.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Olympian Ilona Maher Knows DWTS' Alan Bersten Is a 'Tough' CoachOlympic rugby sevens athlete Ilona Maher exclusively breaks down her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ training sessions with pro partner Alan Bersten

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Ilona Maher, U.S. Olympic rugby star, part of DWTS castTwo U.S. OIympians, including rugby bronze medalist Ilona Maher, were announced Wednesday as part of the season 33 'Dancing with the Stars' cast.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Olympic Rugby Hero Ilona Maher Cover Star of SI Swimsuit’s Digital September IssueMaher helped lead the U.S. rugby team to its first-ever medal in Paris.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Ilona Maher Targets 2025 Rugby World Cup OpportunityBy Mohamed Bahaa Influential rugby player and bronze medalist from Paris Olympics Ilona Maher has focused on joining the US team for the forthcoming Women's Rug

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Olympic rugby sensation Ilona Maher stuns in bold bikini for SI Swimsuit coverThe bronze medalist shines in an empowering photoshoot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit September digital issue.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »