How Old Alphie Is In The Creator (& Who Plays Her)

Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Creator.SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Since Alphie is one of the primary drivers of The Creator's overarching storyline, it is hard not to wonder who plays her in the sci-fi movie. Set in the future, The Creator presents a world where humans and AI are at war, and the US military is deadset upon destroying AI after artificial intelligence detonates a nuclear warhead over Los Angeles.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Since Alphie is one of the primary drivers of The Creator's overarching storyline, it is hard not to wonder who plays her in the sci-fi movie. Set in the future, The Creator presents a world where humans and AI are at war, and the US military is deadset upon destroying AI after artificial intelligence detonates a nuclear warhead over Los Angeles. Sergeant Joshua Taylor gets caught up in this action after being asked to track down and destroy a powerful AI weapon engineered by an AI proponent, Nirmata. What begins as a quick find-and-kill mission for Joshua gradually becomes more personal as he starts bonding with the AI weapon, Alphie.

To his shock, not only does Alphie turn out to be a child but also has ties with his past.

Read more:

screenrant »

How Powerful Alphie Is & Could Become In The CreatorAlphie's powers in The Creator explained in detail

Review: 'The Creator' is the biggest and best surprise of 2023It's hard to come by a sci-fi movie that doesn't have

Madisyn Shipman Is 'Reclaiming My Power' With Playboy Creator Platform‘Game Shakers’ alum Madisyn Shipman explained why she joined Playboy’s creator platform

El Tigre Creator Would Love to Come Back With a RevivalEl Tigre creator Jorge R. Gutierrez reveals his interest in a potential revival series or movie!

Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Teases Mark Actually Wins Fights in Season 2Invincible series creator Robert Kirkman teases some much needed wins for Mary Grayson in Season 2.

Paw Patrol 2's Box Office Frightens Away Saw X For The No. 1 SpotPAW Patrol, Saw X, & The Creator premiered Sep 29.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Creator.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Since Alphie is one of the primary drivers of The Creator's overarching storyline, it is hard not to wonder who plays her in the sci-fi movie. Set in the future, The Creator presents a world where humans and AI are at war, and the US military is deadset upon destroying AI after artificial intelligence detonates a nuclear warhead over Los Angeles. Sergeant Joshua Taylor gets caught up in this action after being asked to track down and destroy a powerful AI weapon engineered by an AI proponent, Nirmata. What begins as a quick find-and-kill mission for Joshua gradually becomes more personal as he starts bonding with the AI weapon, Alphie.

To his shock, not only does Alphie turn out to be a child but also has ties with his past. Alphie's powers in The Creator play a crucial role in establishing how the sci-fi movie does not intend to take the well-trodden path of walking viewers through an all-out between humans and machines. By making audiences empathize with an AI character like Alphie, the movie highlights how being human is a lot more than physical appearance and intelligence. Since Alphie is such a significant part of The Creator's storyline, here's a breakdown of her age and who plays her in the film.Alphie Is 5 Or 6 Years Old In The Creator Although The Creator never explicitly mentions Alphie's age, her age can be speculated based on several details in the movie. The Creator reveals that Maya created Alphie before falling into a coma after the events of the New Asia strike in the movie's opening scenes. Since the New Asia strike was five before the present timeline, where Joshua meets Alphie, Alphie should be around five years old. In its final arc, the film also reveals that Alphie was based on Maya's unborn child, suggesting that, at most, Alphie would be six years old. The five to six-year-old age bracket also fits Alphie's appearance and behavior in The Creator.

Madeleine Yuna Voyles Plays Alphie In The Creator The Creator's Alphie is portrayed by Madeleine Yuna Voyles, a nine-year-old actress of Southeast Asian and German-American descent, born and raised in San Diego, California. Her elder sister, Arden Briar Voyles, is also a child actress, best known for her roles in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Although Madeleine Yuna Voyles made her feature film debut with The Creator, she did an incredible job at portraying the complexities and emotional underpinnings of her AI character, Alphie.

Recounting the casting process for The Creator (via The Daily Express), director Gareth Edwards revealed that a worldwide casting call was announced for Alphie's role, and they received tapes from hundreds of applicants. Although Madeleine Yuna Voyles was the first actress they auditioned with, she gave a spectacular performance that almost made them cry. "It was too good to be true," recalled Gareth Edwards. The Creator's director also half-jokingly added that he initially thought the nine-year-old star's mother had cheated by perhaps "telling her her puppy had died." However, when they did another scene from The Creator with her, they were again blown away by her acting talent, leading to her landing the part.