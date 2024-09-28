How Jeremy Irons' iconic role as Scar perfectly captures his chilling duplicity

Any 90s kid will find it impossible to watch anything Jeremy Irons does without being instantly reminded of his essential turn as the treacherous Uncle Scar in The Lion King . Being the gold standard for Disney animation villainy is no small thing, and animation nerds may argue it's a more accomplished feat than winning an Oscar.
Related The 10 Best Jeremy Irons Movies, Ranked Ironing out the kinks, leaving nothing but the best. Jeremy Irons Makes Claus a Fascinating Conundrum Claus is a character you never truly"like," as you never actually penetrate beneath his chill exterior. Yet, Jeremy Irons makes him so fascinating as he tries to hold onto the image of himself that he's crafted in his years of leisurely wealth.
Disney Wanted Jeremy Irons For Scar Because of 'Reversal of Fortune' Close According to an LA Times report from 1994, Jeremy Irons' performance as Von Bülow attracted Disney to cast him as Scar, falling for his"dry English disdain,""insinuating sarcasm," and ambiguously sinister quality. Irons initially rejected the offer, finding it a strange swerve to go into a Disney cartoon so soon after reaching the peak of his career, but was eventually convinced.
