How do you replace the irreplaceable? Pep Guardiola is already tired of that question. The Manchester City manager began his quest to find the solution to the season-long absence of influential central midfielder Rodri in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the English Premier League on Saturday.

'Guys, I’m going to tell you — I know you’re going to ask me all the time — of course you’re going to miss Rodri, his physicality, his presence. I know,' said Guardiola, who described his fellow Spaniard as 'irreplaceable' this week. 'But he’s not there. So I’m judging Kovacic and Rico and Bernardo after, and the wingers with Jack and how we have played. And it was exceptional, so it’s simple.

