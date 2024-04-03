How Clouds Can Affect Viewing the Solar Eclipse

A clear sky is optimal for viewing the upcoming total solar eclipse, but having clouds in the forecast won't necessarily ruin the moment. According to FOX Weather, research shows that cumulus clouds can dissipate during even partial solar eclipses. Research published in the journal Nature showed that the low, fluffy white clouds started to disappear when only 15% of the sun was shaded by the moon. But it also depends on what type of clouds there are.
Weather experts say viewers should hope for high clouds. 'If we want to see it, we’ll want the higher-level clouds,' Tim Daldrup told Oregon Public Radio. 'Those tend to be the more feathery cirrus clouds that can still be seen through. They might obstruct the eclipse but you can still see it.' Darker and lower-level clouds could block out the eclipse completely. In that case, you'll miss seeing the dramatic change from day to night, but you'll still know there is an eclips
