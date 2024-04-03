How Clouds Can Affect Viewing the Solar Eclipse

A clear sky is optimal for viewing the upcoming total solar eclipse, but having clouds in the forecast won't necessarily ruin the moment. According to FOX Weather, research shows that cumulus clouds can dissipate during even partial solar eclipses. Research published in the journal Nature showed that the low, fluffy white clouds started to disappear when only 15% of the sun was shaded by the moon. But it also depends on what type of clouds there are.

Weather experts say viewers should hope for high clouds. 'If we want to see it, we’ll want the higher-level clouds,' Tim Daldrup told Oregon Public Radio. 'Those tend to be the more feathery cirrus clouds that can still be seen through. They might obstruct the eclipse but you can still see it.' Darker and lower-level clouds could block out the eclipse completely. In that case, you'll miss seeing the dramatic change from day to night, but you'll still know there is an eclips

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Total solar eclipse cloud forecast: Where will clouds spoil the show?The final countdown is underway until the moon&8217;s shadow casts part of the United States into darkness for a few fleeting moments, and the deciding factor of whether or not people in the path of totality see the event may boil down to one thing: clouds. The eclipse takes place on Monday, April 8, and...

Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »

Solar Eclipse 2024 Map Shows Where Clouds Could Block VisibilityThe total solar eclipse will plunge some areas into darkness on April 8.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Chicago gets springtime sun, clouds and a little rainChilly sunshine mid-week with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

NASA Asks U.S. Public To Look At Clouds During April 8’s Total Solar EclipseI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Gusty winds with increasing clouds in ChicagoGusty winds with increasing clouds through the day

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Misinformation, lack of transparency clouds SAISD’s winter weather issuesSAISD Superintendent Dr. Jaime Aquino, who was not made available for an interview for this story, blamed the heating woes on human error and widespread system failures.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »