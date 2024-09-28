Dear Abby: How can I politely tell my "born again" daughter-in-law and son to stop pressuring me with their religion?
Please give me a tactful way of explaining to my son and daughter-in-law that their “born again” religious pressure makes me uncomfortable, and I’m not interested in changing my views in any way?Thank your sweet son and daughter-in-law for their concern and state that you are comfortable with your spirituality JUST AS IT IS. Then ask them to please not bring this up again because, when they do, it makes you uncomfortable.
Religion Family Boundaries Communication Pressure
