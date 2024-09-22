The Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints game will be played today. The Eagles suffered a surprising 'Monday Night Football ' loss in Week 2 to the Atlanta Falcons, while the Saints are undefeated coming into the weekend.Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints game, even if you don't have cable. How and when to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints gameThe Philadelphia Eagles vs.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels via Sling's Sports Extras add-on.Watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints game on Hulu + Live TVYou can watch the NFL, including Fox, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

